Batavia man accused of wielding a knife in Austin Park a year ago turns down plea offer

Nathan Royse

A 33-year-old Batavia man who was on the Batavia PD wanted list for more than a year before being captured by U.S. Marshals in December appeared in Genesee County Court on Friday morning and turned down a plea offer.

The details of the plea offer were not discussed in court.

Nathan L. Royse was arrested in December and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, stemming from an incident on April 23, 2024, in Austin Park, where he allegedly attempted to stab another person during a fight.

The hunt for Royse began earlier, however, in September 2023. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a criminal possession of a weapon charge, with the warrant issued by Batavia City Court on June 6, 2023. There is no information available on the status of that charge.

His attorney, Fred Rarick, informed Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini that Royce turned down the plea offer because there was no guarantee that his time on the April 23 charge could be served concurrently with any other charge.

At the time of the search, Royse was also on parole for burglary in the second degree and had an active parole warrant.