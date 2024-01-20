Batavia-Notre Dame United 'exercises demon,' defeats Victor Blue Devils 4-2

Sam Pies scored off the faceoff early in the third period to give the United a 3-1 lead.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The past few seasons, it's been a struggle for Batavia-Notre Dame United against Victor, pernnially one of the toughest teams to beat in New York.

"They're one of the best-coached teams that we play against all season," said United's head coach, Marc Staley. "So it's a very emotional game, always with them. And I think for our kids, especially tonight, we probably were more emotional than we should have been. Just because it is Victor. It's sort of a mental block, you know, that we had to get over that hump. They've beaten us now five times in a row, combined score of 25 to four. So, for us to be able to turn it around tonight with a 4-2 win, it's sort of like exercising the demon a little bit."

The Victor Blue Devils opened the scoring at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Arena with a goal in the first period, but United -- starting with a Sam Pies to Jameson Motyka to Brady Johnson goal a minute later -- went on an unanswered three-goal run to put them up 3-1 entering the final period.

"We went down by one, so we had to get we had to get one back," Johnson said. "We had to get pucks on the net. We knew that shots win games. So, every shot is a goal-scoring opportunity. So that's just what we're looking to do."

In the second period, the game got intense with shots on goal from both sides, United overcame back-to-back penalties but then went on the powerplay with two minutes left. Brady Johnson scored his second goal of the game in the high slot from a pass by Joe DiRisio to take a 2-1 lead after two periods of play.

In the third period, United was deep in Victor’s zone, taking a faceoff. Sam Pies took a quick wrist shot off the faceoff draw and got shot past goalie Nate McBride.

Victor pulled back within a point in the third on a power play that Staley characterized as an undisciplined penalty, an example of letting emotions ride a little high.

"We know there is a very fine line between being a state top-ranked team and being just a good team," Staley said. "You have to stay out of the box. You have to be disciplined. You have to control your emotions. And you have to play through weather the storm. You got to play through those tough moments, and we didn't do that as well tonight. I think we let them hang around. It ended up being a lot closer than I think it should have."

United added a bit of padding to their near the end of the game to seal the victory with a goal by Jameson Motyka.

"I think we felt like we were in control of the game," Staley said. "Most of the game, we outshot them. I thought we had time of possession on them. I think they're one of the best teams that we've played so far this year."

Pies said he thought United's defensive play was key.

"We needed to be on the defensive side of the puck at all times and couldn't take no chances with the defense," Pies said. "Pinching had to be 100 percent. They couldn't have any odd-man rushes. We had to get pucks out when we needed to, and good thing we did that, and we got the win."

Steve Ognibene contributed to the reporting of this story. To view or purchase photos, click here.

Jameson Motyka in Victor's red zone, looking to score.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Brady Johnson and teammates celebrate his second goal of the game.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ivan Milovidov is on the doorstep of Victor's goalie. United outshot Victor 39-32

Photo by Steve Ognibene.

Jake Hutchins coming down the side boards with teammates.

Photo by Steve Ognibene