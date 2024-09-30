Byron Brown announces retirement as Buffalo's mayor, to accept CEO position at Batavia Downs

Screenshot from Mayor Byron Brown's livestream.

In a press conference in Buffalo at 5 p.m., Mayor Byron Brown confirmed that he is stepping down as mayor in order to become the president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

The announcement comes less than a week after the OTB board unanimously approved a contract offer for Brown that will pay him an annual salary of $295,000.

Brown will replace Henry Wojtaszek, who has overseen record revenue growth and profits for the 17 municipalities that own the OTB in recent years. His final day with the OTB is Dec. 31.

Brown said he will retire in the coming weeks without a specific date. His start date at Batavia Downs has not been announced. Board President Dennis Bassett said on Thursday that he expects Brown to start before the end of the year so he can learn about his new role from Wojtaszek.

Bassett praised Brown as the most qualified candidate from a pool of applicants from throughout the United States and from overseas.

"We think that we have done a thorough job to get where we are today," Bassett said on Thursday. "The success we had and what we need for tomorrow to continue our success. And I cannot say it enough that we are extremely fortunate to get an individual like Mayor Byron Brown to lead this organization after the job Henry Wojtaszek has done. I think we've just been extremely fortunate. And we look to continue to grow. We look to continue to venture into things that we have not ventured into before."

The 65-year-old Brown became Buffalo's mayor in 2006. He served in the state Senate from 2001 to 2005. He was a member of the Buffalo Common Council from 1996 to 2001. He has a dual bachelor of arts degree in political science and journalism from Buffalo State College. He worked in sales for a year at Bristol-Myers before starting a legislative staff career.

Wojtaszek's most recent annual salary is $299,000.

One of the primary expectations for Brown as he steps into the new leadership role is to open doors in Albany so that Batavia Downs can grow its business. Bassett has expressed interest in sports betting, online betting, and table games, all potential revenue sources that the state has denied Batavia Downs so far.

"Brown expressed to us that he's taken over a position now that he's managing a corporate entity, and he's looking to make sure that we run this organization in a corporate way and not in a political way," Bassett said.

At Monday's press conference, Brown did not discuss any aspects of his new job or what he hopes to accomplish. He expressed his pride in Buffalo, the job that leadership has done together, especially during recent tough events, and expressed optimism about the city's future.