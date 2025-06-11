Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal tractor-trailer rollover in Elba

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred Wednesday morning on Arnold Road in the Town of Elba.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call at 11:18 a.m. reporting a tractor-trailer rollover. Responding patrols found the vehicle overturned in a ditch, with the driver trapped inside.

Multiple fire departments, Genesee County Emergency Management, Mercy EMS, and the Batavia Police Department assisted at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2015 Freightliner hauling liquid manure was traveling southbound on Arnold Road, negotiating a left curve, when it began to roll and ultimately came to rest on its roof.

The driver, identified as Joseph Merica, 62, of Le Roy, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroners Karen Lang and Don Newton.

The primary cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Deputy Jon Dimmig at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3243.