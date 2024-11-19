Grandview board recognizes Bob Darch for dedication to cemetery

Penny Sallome has a message for Bob Darch from the Grandview Cemetery board of directors: You're appreciated.

Darch is past treasurer and the current VP, but also a tireless volunteer, Sallome said.

"He is a genuine giving guy," Sallome said. "He spends countless hours picking up garbage, fixing plants that fall over, trimming, picking up sticks -- you name it, he does it. His presence is seen almost daily by anyone who is in the cemetery."

Sallome said the board appreciates all that Darch does for the cemetery and how much he cares about the community's families who have loved ones interred there.

"He truly puts his whole heart and soul into taking care of them," Sallome said. "We could not do this without him."