Le Roy celebrates John Bolton’s legacy with laughter, music, and memories

John Bolton celebrates his Lifetime Achievement award and Key to Le Roy on Sunday afternoon at Le Roy High School, while Evan Williams, background, joins the applause.

Photo by Howard Owens.

John Bolton graced a Le Roy High School stage many times 45 years ago, but he may never have beamed more joyfully than he did Sunday afternoon after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from his alma mater.

Bolton has done more than achieve success on Broadway and on television. Throughout his career, the New York City resident has given back to the community that nurtured him and gave him room to grow as an artist.

Bolton is an acclaimed performer who never forgot his roots.

“I am so grateful to you all," said Bolton, a 1980 graduate, "and I may not have found the arts in Brighton, a much bigger school district, and I was able to find it here, and it is largely because of this lady right here, Beth Ann Lambian Hooker.”

There were a couple of hundred Le Royans in attendance, many of whom he's known throughout his life—teachers, mentors, friends, classmates, and the students he's helped guide through Le Roy's award-winning musical theater program.

During his acceptance speech, Bolton noted that he's often asked, "What's your favorite role?" He said he always answers, "The next one."

He was grateful, he said, to be honored at a time when he's still looking forward to his next role.

“I’m so glad you’re doing this now, and not, you know, after I’m gone,” he said, smiling.

BethAnn Hooker, Bolton’s former music teacher, expressed her gratitude for Bolton's consistent support of the students coming up through the program behind him.

“The COVID shutdown was so devastating, but you sparked inspiration in a moment when there was uncertainty," Hooker said. "Thank you for showing up to the production of Chicago. You're coming and speaking to the students, the inspiring words that you said -- your words matter, your time matters, and you know that, and you’re so humble in how you approach everything you do. We are so grateful. I am grateful for your commitment and for your inspiration.”

The event was lively from the start, punctuated by laughter, applause, and a palpable sense of community pride.

Master of Ceremonies Nathan Yauchzee and Evan Williams welcomed the crowd and set the tone for an afternoon focused on Bolton’s career and his ongoing connection to Le Roy.

The program featured a medley of Broadway numbers from Bolton’s repertoire, performed by alumni Jack Diskin, Haily Grasso, Suzanne Scott, Andrew Tomidy, Evan Williams, Nathan Yauchzee, and current senior Aubrey Puccio.

The musical tribute brought Broadway energy and polish to the Le Roy stage.

Speakers throughout the afternoon shared stories that highlighted Bolton’s generosity, humor, and commitment to giving back.

Millie Pepper Tomidy, a classmate and close friend, recounted his early struggles and determination.

“John’s initial attempts to secure performing roles in seventh and eighth grade didn’t produce the results he had hoped for," Pepper Tomidy recalled. "However, those disappointments pushed him to reach deeper and try, try again. By his senior year in 1980, he had earned the coveted role of the Scarecrow in the Le Roy High School musical, The Wiz. That experience confirmed his passion for the performing arts, and from then on, acting became his life’s passion, one stage and one role at a time.”

Pepper Tomidy described Bolton’s generosity, recalling how he arranged for students in Le Roy’s Curtains production to receive personal phone calls from their Broadway counterparts.

“This is only one of the shining examples of John’s generosity and selflessness," she said. "John has consistently taken the time to share his time and talent, and has encouraged countless aspiring performing arts students to continue working towards their dreams.”

Hooker shared memories of his early performances and his willingness to help others.

She recalled Bolton’s memorable audition and performance as the Scarecrow in “The Wiz,” highlighting his dedication and comedic timing.

“Auditions happened, and it came down to about four young men who could all sing, dance and act the part beautifully of the Scarecrow. I had to find a way to break the tie, and the Scarecrow had to fall off a small stand about two feet high after being attached to a trellis. Each young man and when released by Dorothy, they were all to fall down, but they saved themselves as they fell, except for John, of course, one arm was released, then the other, and before his arm even got to his side, John fell to the floor as if there wasn’t a bone in his body, just the pile of straw is to say they got departed in the fall of 1980.”

Bolton had a lively sense of humor, Hooker said.

“In 1979, John played Junior Babcock in Mame," she said. "One of my favorite lines was when Mame (played by Suzanne Scott) called him that Son of a Baker Babcock. John decided to add what he thought a college boy would do in his scene with Mame’s nephew, Patrick Dennis. He pulled out a Playboy magazine and held it open to the centerfold. I rose from the pit and almost kicked him from the stage, not so much for the magazine itself, but the fact that Playboy wasn’t even published until 1953, and this was the 1930s. Sorry, I always tried to be time-period correct, if I could. I think John thought it would be a funny bit, until he saw my face in that reaction. I can laugh about him now, but then…”

Hooker described how Bolton returned to Le Roy after graduation to help with junior high productions, choreographing scenes and even writing original plays for the school.

"How very lucky am I? Of all the gin joints, excuse me, I mean, high schools, in all the world, LHS can claim that this talented, incredibly humble gentleman started here,” Hooker said.

Holly Valentine, director of education for the Rochester Broadway Theater League, reminded the attendees that Bolton's impact isn't just local. It's regional.

“He inspires everyone around him, particularly the next generation of performers," Valentine said. "I am here today, not only as his friend, but as a voice for Rochester Broadway Theater League, where for close to 10 years he has been a key member of our Stars in Tomorrow program where he is guiding, influencing and encouraging students from the Greater Rochester region and all over New York State. It’s incredible to watch his work as he mentors so many students with immense generosity, truth, kindness and love.”

Village of Le Roy trustees Bill Kettle and Jim Bonacquisti formalized the recognition by presenting Bolton with a proclamation and the village key.

The proclamation recognized Bolton’s accomplishments on and off Broadway, national tours, television work, and selfless contributions to generations of Le Roy theater students. The village board declared May 18, 2025, John Bolton Day in Le Roy.

Bolton’s remarks at the ceremony's end captured his gratitude and trademark humor.

“I grew up in Brighton the first 10 years of my life, and they said, ‘Hey, we’re moving to this town called Le Roy, but you’ll love it. It’s a beautiful town.’ I was really mad," he recalled. "I loved our schools in Brighton. I loved the diversity, I loved the arts, and I came here grudgingly. Well, after about two days here, I fell in love with it, and have remained in deep love with this beautiful town ever since, its scenic beauty, its rich history and its people.”

He credited the community for nurturing his talent and spirit.

“It truly takes a village. I have wonderful upperclassmen who are so cool and kind to me…so many neighbors," Bolton said. "There was a wonderful woman who worked with my dad at the bank, Mary Wright, who was extremely kind to me and supportive. I want to mention the support I received over the years in wonderful notes along the way and private, wonderful conversations from the great Nancy Baker, my late, dear, hilarious, genius friend, Jan Howard, Sherry Boylan, who remains one of my best friends to this day.”

Bolton’s gratitude extended to the teachers and mentors who shaped his journey.

“I may not have found the arts in Brighton, a much bigger school district, and I was able to find it here, and it is largely because of this lady right here, Beth Ann Lambian Hooker.”

Bolton teased his former classmates, Bonacquisti and Pepper Tomidy, quoting from freshman-year annuals. The notes his classmates provided new punchlines for Bolton's remarks.

Quoting Bonacquisti’s playful message: “John, you’re such a slob, but you’re a great guy. Don’t ever change.”

He then turned to Pepper Tomidy’s advice, reading her words: “John, it’s been fun having you in class. Watch out for the girls next year -- they’ll be after you!”

He noted, too, the sign-off she wrote in the yearbook, "'I know someday I'm going to see you' -- and this was underlined -- 'on Broadway.'"

Bolton's acceptance speech included many memories of Le Roy. Clearly, his love for Le Roy, especially the Le Roy of his youth, never waned.

He recalled, "making the bank my playground on weekends for $1 an hour to empty waste baskets and shred the neverending stack of print out statements in the basement; working at Super Duper, where I hated being a stock boy and begged them to let me be the first male check out boy -- and they let me! Working as a bank teller with great people at that little branch inside the Ben Franklin and watching the wonderful Canali family buzzing around, running a wonderful business. Roller skating parties at Holy Family. Bike riding the back roads. Kick the can with East Main kids; skateboarding on our perfectly sloped driveway; sledding the big hills of the Le Roy Country Club; tennis with friends at Stafford; the enormous shrimp at George Peck’s Meat Market, 'Where friends meet for meat;' Ice cream at Genesee Farms, the meatball sub at Pizzaland, the sauce at the Casino. Wonderful memories, but it’s all really about the families who welcomed me with open arms. They set extra places at dinner for me, arranged sleepovers, and chauffeured me all around.”

Bolton ended with heartfelt gratitude to his friends and the community that once again showed up to see him grace a Le Roy stage.

"Thank you all for the home you were during those wonderful years way back then," Bolton said. "For the home you found (for) me in performing arts, and for the home you will always have in my heart. Thank you for the love you've shown me then and now, and thank you all for being my family. I love you all. I'm very grateful."

John Bolton and Jim Bonacquisti during the key presentation.

Photo by Howard Owens.

John Bolton

Photo by Howard Owens.

MIllie Pepper Tomidy

Photo by Howard Owens.

Following the cermony, Bolton was swamped by well-wishers.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Jack Diskin, Andrew Tomidy, Evan WIlliams, and Nathan Yauchzee.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Hailey Grasso, Aubrey Puccio, and Suzanne Scott.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Nathan Yauchzee

Photo by Howard Owens.