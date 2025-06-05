O-A schedules budget revote for June 17, public hearing on Monday

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District will present its 2025-26 budget to voters again on June 17 following the defeat of an initial proposal in May, after hearing the call from residents for greater transparency in the budget process, officials say.

District officials said community members raised concerns about the lack of information and clarity surrounding the original budget, which failed to secure enough support at the polls.



In response, the Board of Education and administration held budget workshops and special meetings on May 27 and May 30 to engage with residents, answer questions, and gather feedback.

Based on that input, the Board voted to bring the same budget proposal back to voters. The $25,555,345 plan represents a 2.13% increase from the current year and includes funding for three new diesel-powered buses, facility maintenance, and expanded support for special education, substitute teaching, textbooks, athletics, career and technical education, and mental health counseling.

The district will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Monday in the Middle/High School auditorium. A budget newsletter with a Q&A section will be sent to all district residents. Additionally, recordings of recent budget meetings are available on the district's website.

If the proposal does not receive at least 60% voter approval, state law requires the district to adopt a contingent budget. That would mean $954,000 in cuts, affecting bus and equipment purchases, as well as educational and extracurricular programs, and school staffing. Use of school facilities by outside groups would also be restricted.

"Our valued educational and extracurricular programs, along with school personnel, may also face reductions," said Superintendent John Fisgus and Board President Justin Staebell in a letter to residents. "Managing the use of facilities by outside organizations will be challenging, as a contingent budget restricts such usage that may incur costs for the district."

Voting will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17 in the Middle/High School library.

District leaders encouraged residents to attend the hearing and reach out with questions or feedback.

“We care deeply about our students, our schools, our programs, and our community,” the letter stated. “Together, we can achieve our shared educational goals by collaborating for a better OA.”