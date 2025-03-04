O-A senior point guard persevered through injury-hampered season

After averaging 13 points per game in 2023/24 for Oakfield-Alabama, Gavin Armbrewster had high hopes for his senior hoops season, says his coach Ryan Stehlar.

Then he suffered a complete tear of his ACL during the 2024 football season.

Rather than undergo surgery, Armbrewster decided to tough it out, try to help his team and compete in 2024/25.

"Although this injury happened, he still wanted to end his basketball career on his own terms, trying what he could," Stehlar said in an email calling attention to the point guard's efforts this season for the Hornets.

"He missed four total games out of 22 due to his leg giving out at practice and needing time to recover to play again," Stehlar said. "This happened a night before a game, and he still elected to play the next game in a ton of discomfort because he didn't want to let the team down."

Here are the highlights of Armbrewster's senior season, Stehlar said.

Points Per Game: 10.7 (2nd leading scorer on our team and came off the bench the majority of the year)

Rebounds Per Game: 1.9

Assists Per Game: 2.2

Steals Per Game: 1.6

"In his last six games, including sectionals, he averaged double digits in points, averaging a PPG of 16.8," Stehlar said. "He hit 30 total 3-pointers and even had a game where he hit 6. He was our leader in this category for the season and one of our best free-throw shooters."

Stehler called Armbrewster "a great kid."

"(He) did something I have never seen in my 17 years of coaching. He showed amazing poise each night, learned how to play differently, never wanted to let his teammates down, but, more importantly, persevered under extremely difficult circumstances. "

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski