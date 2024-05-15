Office for the Aging holds open house to highlight services as it approaches 50th anniversary

On Tuesday, Genesee County's Office for the Aging commemorated Older Americans Month with an open house at its community center on Bank Street in Batavia.

The agency is also approaching its 50th anniversary, which it will mark on June 1.

The open house was intended to help the entire community better understand the service available, but especially older adults who are new to the area or those who have recently turned 60 or 65, said Diana Fox, executive director.

The office offers various services to local residents age 60 and older, including support for caregivers, in-home services, meals, a nutrition program, help with services for seniors, and activities for seniors.

"You know, people sometimes say that it's kind of the best-kept secret, but I think one of the things that are so great about (the Office for the Aging) is that these are services that are available for the community that, for the most part, don't cost anything. People don't realize what we have to offer. And I'm just so proud of the staff and their commitment. The people who come here, and they work here for years and then sometimes retire from the Office for the Aging because it's such a great place to be, and we love the people who come in to see us."

Photos by Howard Owens.