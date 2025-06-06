Photos: City Fire taps motorists to 'Fill the Boot' in annual MDA campaign

City firefighters with IAFF Local 896 took to the streets of downtown Batavia today for their annual Fill the Boot fundraising drive, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters collected donations from passing motorists and pedestrians at Main and Ellicott streets, continuing a decades-long tradition of supporting MDA’s mission to fund research and provide care for those living with neuromuscular diseases. The results of today’s fundraising effort have not yet been released.

Photos by Howard Owens.