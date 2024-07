The Genesee County Fair midway opened on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The schedule for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, Noon to 9 p.m., kids 16 and under ride for $20/wristband from noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Noon to 9 p.m

Saturday, Noon to 9 p.m., kids 16 and under ride for $20/wristband from noon to 4 p.m.

The Genesee County Fair Parade is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Photos by Howard Owens