Photos: Juneteenth celebration on Saturday in Williams Park

The Just Kings Social Club hosted its annual Juneteenth Celebration in Williams Park in Batavia on Saturday.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery to the 250,000 enslaved people there, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had legally freed them. This delayed news of freedom led to annual celebrations, making Juneteenth the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Photos by Howard Owens.