Photos: Pembroke soccer team celebrates its seniors in game against Newfane

By Howard B. Owens
It was senior night at Pembroke's Boys Soccer game on Wednesday, with members of the Class of 2025 on the team honored in a pre-game ceremony.

On the field, the Dragons came up short, losing to Newfane 2-0.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

