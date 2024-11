Area law enforcement agencies rolled up to Batavia Towne Center on Saturday morning to conduct their annual drive to gather gifts for area families who make lack all the resources needed to celebrate Christmas.

The Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, Probation, Genesee Justice, and State Police all participated in the collection of donated gifts, from warm jackets to fun toys, to assist families in need.

The gifts will be distributed by the Department of Social Services.

Photos by Howard Owens.