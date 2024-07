The 100-Lap Enduro was held at the Genesee County Speedway on Wednesday at the Genesee County Fair.

The race pits drivers and their near-scrap-yard vehicles against each other and their ability to just make it through all 100 laps without breaking down.

We don't have information on who won.

The Demolition Derby is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Photos by Debra Reilly.