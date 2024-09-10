Ready to make some beatiful music? Genesee Chorale is recruiting singers as new season starts

The Genesee Chorale is opening its 2024 Fall Season and is looking for a few good singers.
The Chorale held its opening rehearsal on Monday at St. James.
For more information on joining, click here.
Photos by Howard Owens.
The Genesee Chorale is opening its 2024 Fall Season and is looking for a few good singers.
The Chorale held its opening rehearsal on Monday at St. James.
For more information on joining, click here.
Photos by Howard Owens.
Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service