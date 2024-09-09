Tonado warning issued for portions of Genesee County.

A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern Genesee County.

At 8:33 p.m., a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pembroke, seven miles north of Darien Lake State Park. It is moving southeast at 15 mph.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is the potential for flying debris that is dangerous to those without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. There could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.

