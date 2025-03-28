WROTB settles lawsuit filed by former executive for $550K

Mike Nolan, then VP of WROTB, in a 2015 file photo, when Nolan appeared before the Genesee County Planning Board in support of the corporation's plans to build a hotel.

A former chief operating officer for Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. will receive $550,000 in a settlement stemming from a lawsuit he filed against the corporation in August 2021.

Michael Nolan alleged the victim of retaliation because he raised concerns about some corporation practices, such as health insurance for board members, the distribution of tickets to sporting events, misuse of funds, and improperly responding to Freedom of Information Law requests from reporters.

He was fired on Dec. 18, 2020.

In his initial filing of the suit, he sought $14.5 million -- $4.5 million for violating his First Amendment rights, another $4.5 million for breaking the state’s Civil Service Law, and an additional $5.5 million for emotional pain and suffering.

According to court documents, the case was settled through mediation on March 17 pending WROTB board approval.

Nolan began his career with WROTB in 2011 and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2017.

On Thursday, the board agreed to pay the settlement with $150,000 cash and an insurance policy covering the other $400,000.