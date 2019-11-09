Bees vs Knights in Championship Volleyball

Top cede Byron – Bergen Bee’s faced the number two LeRoy Knights in Sec V class C girls volleyball championship in Avon. In the first match Leroy seemed dominate and was threating to upset the perennial favorite Bees. As the match ended, with the teams swapping the lead with every position, the Bees came out on top.

In the second match the Bees controlled the Knights and led the entire match for a Bees win.

In the third march the Knights rallied back and won.

The fourth Match wall all Bees. They went to work and easily finished off the Knights to win the series.

Byron – Bergen won 3 to1 for the sectional championship.

Congratulations to both teams for terrific wining seasons.

This report and photos were authorized by NYSPHSAA Sec V.