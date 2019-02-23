FeBREWary Beer Walk

Tonight Downtown Batavia was buzzing with the smiling faces of participants of the first winter craft beer walk. Based of off the success of summer's Beertavia, orchestrated by Downtown Batavia’s Business Improvement District, a winter version of the popular event was created.

The FeBREWary Brew Walk appeared successful by an informal survey of attendees and some of the 20 business owners that were open and hosting the craft breweries and cideries.

Picture above from The Yngodess Shop.

Below, Charles Men’s Shop

Below, Pollyanna and Dot

Below, Tavern 2.0.1 inside GO ART!