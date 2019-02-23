Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 23, 2019 - 8:11pm

FeBREWary Beer Walk

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, BBID.

untitled_shoot-4932.jpg

Tonight Downtown Batavia was buzzing with the smiling faces of participants of the first winter craft beer walk. Based of off the success of summer's Beertavia, orchestrated by Downtown Batavia’s Business Improvement District, a winter version of the popular event was created.

The FeBREWary Brew Walk appeared successful by an informal survey of attendees and some of the 20 business owners that were open and hosting the craft breweries and cideries.  

Picture above from The Yngodess Shop.

untitled_shoot-4930.jpg

Below, Charles Men’s Shop

untitled_shoot-4946.jpg

Below, Pollyanna and Dot

untitled_shoot-4943.jpg

Below, Tavern 2.0.1 inside GO ART!

untitled_shoot-4948.jpg

untitled_shoot-4940.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button