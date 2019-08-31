House fire on East Avenue, Batavia

City of Batavia Fire responded to a call of a house fire on 18 East Avenue early Saturday morning. The fire started the up stairs unit bathroom.

A smoke detector alerted the couple living up there that there was a fire. They called 9-1-1 and woke the tenant on the first floor alerting her to the fire. All evacuated safely and are currently being give aid by he neighbors. Two cats remain in the building.

The fire is knocked down. Building is being ventilated.

East Avenue is currently closed between Ross and Vine streets.

UPDATE 4:10 a.m.: One cat made it out on its own, the second cat was rescued by Batavia fire and is being given oxygen. There was also an infant in the upstairs apartment who was evacuated safely and appears to be fine but is being evaluated by EMS.

Initial investigation indicates the fire was ignited by faulty electrical in the upstairs bathroom.