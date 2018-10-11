Jackson Primary Family & Student Leaning Night
Thursday evening over fifty children and their families came together to learn about English Language Arts Games and Math games to help Kindergarten and 1stgraders learn at home.
The activates and games the parents learned about are design to help their children learn at home and reinforce what the children are taught in school. These games correspond to the CORE curriculum taught at Jackson Primary.
The current curriculum was also discussed with parents so they may better understand their children’s education.
