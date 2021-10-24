Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 24, 2021 - 10:30am

Sec V Soccer Playoff Batavia HS vs Lavonia

posted by James Burns in news, sports, boys soccer.

untitled_shoot-9689.jpg

For the third straight year Batavia boys Varsity soccer took on Livonia in the Sec V B1 playoffs and for the third straight year they fell to them, tonight with a score of 3 to 1.  Batavia did put up a fight controlling the ball for some stints during the game. They did only managed only 5 shots on goal to Livonia's 21. 

Batavia's defense was very busy with 12 saves for the evening. Livonia kept the pressure up on the defense scoring quickly at the beginning of both periods. 

Congratulations to the Batavia Boys Varsity soccer team for a winning season.

untitled_shoot-9597.jpg

untitled_shoot-9526.jpg

untitled_shoot-9299.jpg

untitled_shoot-9491.jpg

untitled_shoot-9456.jpg

untitled_shoot-9443.jpg

untitled_shoot-9370.jpg

untitled_shoot-9368.jpg

untitled_shoot-9359.jpg

untitled_shoot-9013.jpg

untitled_shoot-8959.jpg

untitled_shoot-8811.jpg

untitled_shoot-8739.jpg

 

Calendar

October 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button