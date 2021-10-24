Sec V Soccer Playoff Batavia HS vs Lavonia

For the third straight year Batavia boys Varsity soccer took on Livonia in the Sec V B1 playoffs and for the third straight year they fell to them, tonight with a score of 3 to 1. Batavia did put up a fight controlling the ball for some stints during the game. They did only managed only 5 shots on goal to Livonia's 21.

Batavia's defense was very busy with 12 saves for the evening. Livonia kept the pressure up on the defense scoring quickly at the beginning of both periods.

Congratulations to the Batavia Boys Varsity soccer team for a winning season.