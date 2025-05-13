Newcomer Schmidt running for school board, budget remains at $3M increase for May 20 vote

Dan Schmidt

Photo by Howard Owens

Ask Dan Schmidt about his boys and he will act like any proud father and fill the next several minutes with their accolades.

That may be partly because Gavin and Garrett were just 3 and 5 when Dan and his wife Shannon moved to Batavia and the city school district. Their boys went from pre-kindergarten all the way through high school graduation, with plenty of opportunities to be positively impacted by coaches and teachers along the way, Dan says.

And now he wants to take a turn by running for a seat on the school’s Board of Education.

“My heart is to invest in students, to empower teachers and to strengthen the community,” Schmidt said to The Batavian Monday afternoon. “It’s a community endeavor. I’m only one voice out of seven. We all come with a perspective; everybody has a voice that matters to ensure a healthy school district. I’ve got a heart to encourage. I’m going to raise the morale in the room.”

The lead pastor at the Assembly of God Church in Batavia, Schmidt has served on several related boards — “first and foremost” at his church as president of what he feels is a very unified board where “we have a real sense of community and health,” much of which he attributes to the board.

He also served as the western section presbyter for the Assemblies of God, one of 13 in New York State.

“I’ve had the opportunity to oversee about 34 churches with about 100 ministers in the western section for the Assemblies of God,” he said. “And with that, I sit on different boards. And so, if there’s a smaller church, or any church that may be without a pastor, I’ll go in with my leadership team and we sit as the board members and with the heart to just keep stability, to breathe life into the leadership that’s presently there.”

On a related note, that’s how he feels about the school district and how particular teachers and coaches did that sort of thing for his boys: “It just all points back to the investment that Batavia made into (Gavin) and Garrett,” he said.

“A mother and a father in any community can only do so much without others, and we feel like God has brought some really great people around our boys to kind of shape them and mold them into who they are,” he said. “Kind of the back story with it is I started refereeing wrestling three years ago, and just loved the idea in the heart behind investing my life into the community as a referee. And about eight months ago, I talked to President John Marucci. He's a friend of mine, and just said, ‘Hey, what does it take to be a board member, because I'm kind of considering running.’ And he said, ’ Oh, Dan, that would be great.’ And so it was about eight months ago that I started thinking about it, and (putting) my whole heart behind it.

“I think a lot of people come with an agenda. I really don't have one other than I want to invest my life where it counts. And I think serving on a the Board of Education is a place where I can make an investment that counts, because it's reaching from the youngest generation in a community. And so if I can speak life into that, then I'm all in.”

His church underwent a series of renovations and remodels and is not in debt due to successful capital campaigns, so he feels that perhaps his varied experiences can bring a degree of "wisdom to the table."

"But one thing that I found out is, when it comes to being like no one is wiser than everyone in the room," he said.

Marucci is not running for reelection this year. Both his and incumbent Chezeray Rolle’s terms are up in June.

During the board’s budget hearing Monday evening, Rolle said that he believes he adds value by being on the board and would like to continue serving if possible.

Schmidt further elaborated on those teachers, coaches and special people who helped to bring the best out of his children, such as when Gavin was having an issue with reading. He received specialized attention for that and, after a few years, “he was exceeding the reading level that he was supposed to be at,” Schmidt said.

“And so when it comes to why I’m standing here, it really comes down to investment the community has poured into, or, excuse me, has partnered with Shannon and I for almost 20 years, and I feel like now it’s my time to give back,” he said.

And those two young boys? Gavin, 23, did so well in auto body class at Genesee Valley BOCES, winning a related Skills USA competition twice. He has a great job “making more money than I do,” his dad cracked. Twenty-year-old Garrett is the vice president of his fraternity at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

BCSD by the numbers

As for the budget part of the hearing, nothing changed from the last few board meetings. Batavia City School District residents will have a $63.3 million budget before them for a vote on May 20. This 2025-26 budget calls for a $3 million budget increase and a 2.22% tax levy increase.

The proposed plan would replace six teachers, one secretarial and one administrative position, and move two social workers over from a grant to the general fund.

The estimated property tax rate would be $16.05 per $1,000 assessed value, subject to change once assessment rolls and equalization rates are finalized, he said. That would be approximately 35 cents (.349) more per $1,000 than the current rate, or about a $70 annual increase on a home assessed at $200,000, provided there have been no assessment changes.

The total proposed school tax levy is $20,790,870, an increase of $451,534 from this year. The levy falls within the allowable levy cap of $452,506, school officials said.

There will be two propositions on the ballot:

Proposition #1 General Fund Budget, which asks voters "Shall the proposed budget submitted by the Board of Education of the City School District of the City of Batavia for the 2025-26 school year totaling $63,310,108 be approved and shall taxes be levied upon the taxable property of the School District to meet the requirements of said Budget?”

A second proposition asks residents to vote for two vacancies on the Board of Education to each fill a three-year term, effective July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028. The terms of incumbents John Marucci and Chezeray Rolle are up this year. Rolle is running again and newcomer Dan Schmidt is running for a seat.

Voting is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20. District 1 residents (north of Main Street/Route 5) vote at Robert Morris School, 80 Union St., and District 2 (south of Main Street/Route 5) vote at BHS, 260 State St.

For the district’s budget presentation, go HERE.