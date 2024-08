Vincent Chiropractic is hosting a Summer Pop Up this weekend for folks to meet its staff and several other local businesses, including Jagged Edges Salon, Eleanor Delilah, Raw Beauty Wellness, Styled Artistry by Abbey Rose, Thrifted, YK Designs, Sempre by Macey Jon, Green Compass, and Copper Custom Spray Tans.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4105 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.