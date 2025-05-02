Working industrial fire on West Main Street Road in Batavia, hazmat team responding

Photo by Howard Owens

Heavy smoke can be seen as part of a working industrial fire at Hodgins Engraving Friday, as reported by The Batavian at the scene. There have been two explosions in the building, and everyone has been evacuated as of noon.

A hazmat team was called in and a residence next to the business, at 3817 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, was also being evacuated.

Town of Batavia Fire and City of Batavia Fire departments responded to the scene, and East Pembroke, Elba, Alexander and Stafford fire companies are also responding to the scene. Bennington and Albion responded a short time later.

Genesee County Jail is being used as shelter in place mode for now, officials said. Route 5 is being closed in both directions, at Lewiston and Kelsey roads.

Tankers from Darien, Corfu and Attica are at the scene. Extra water is needed, and a five-inch line was run across the road from a hydrant, since Route 5 was shut down.