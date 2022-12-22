Closures announced for Friday due to impending storm

This post will be anchored at the top of the home page for the next day or two. Scroll down for additional news items.

Batavia City School District will be closed Friday due to the forecasted weather conditions, Superintendent Jason Smith said. Schools will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

City of Batavia and Genesee County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday. They will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union in Batavia will be closed Friday.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and Genesee and Leadership Genesee offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, due to the severe weather forecast. The offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Due to the projected inclement weather, Pavilion Central School will be closed tomorrow December 23rd and through the weekend. All afternoon and evening activities for today are still scheduled.

The Town of Batavia Offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, due to the severe weather forecast. The Department of Public Works and Essential personnel will be available. The Town Office will re-open Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

