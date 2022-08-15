GO ART! announces SCR grants, applications begin Sept. 15

Press Release

GO ART! Announces Upcoming Statewide Community Regrant Program Funding Opportunities and Schedule of SCR Grant Workshops. What is the SCR Program? The Statewide Community Regrant Program (formerly DEC) was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be a greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide – in all 62 counties, and funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process.

An organization or individual with a fiscal agent that meets NYSCA and GO ART! criteria may request regrant funds. Through the Statewide Community Regrant Program (also known as the SCR Program), GO ART!, NYSCA and the New York State Legislature hope to extend, upgrade and increase the arts and cultural programming in Genesee and Orleans Counties. The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population.

SCR grants are designed to support and develop the capacity of individual artists, collectives, and small nonprofit organizations to develop high quality local arts projects and programming and contribute to Genesee and Orleans County communities by providing opportunities for the public to experience and engage with the arts. Emphasis is placed on the quality and artistic merit of proposed projects and the depth and authenticity of audience experience, participation and engagement.

Through the SCR Program, GO ART! awarded over $100,000 to individuals and organizations throughout Genesee and Orleans Counties last year alone and over 1.5 million dollars in the 35 years that GO ART! has been administering the program.

Applications will be accepted from Sept 15 – Nov 1, 2022 for the 2023 SCR Grant Cycle.

Funding Opportunities:

Community Arts Grants (Reach Grants) provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Individual Artist Commission (RIPPLE Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activity, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting.

The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) is offered in two funding strands: K-12 In-School Projects and After-School and Community-based Learning. Funds can support arts education projects that take place in-school during the school day and/or in after-school and community-based settings for youth and/or senior learners and must be carried out in partnership with a public school or a community-based organization. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn through or about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process. Inter-curricular collaboration for in-school projects is encouraged but not required.

Funding amounts differ from program to program, but the maximum allowable project request from each applicant is $5,000. Applicants may submit up to THREE separate project requests in any grant cycle, with the total of all requests not to exceed $5,000.

Who is Eligible?

Nonprofit organizations, NYS incorporated nonprofits, agencies of local government (not New York State agencies)

Individual artists, groups or collectives, unincorporated entities must have a fiscal sponsor or community partner (see specific program guidelines)

All applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a permanent address in the county in which the programming will take place.

Selection Process:

Awards are based on a competitive, transparent peer panel review process. A panel composed of artists, arts administrators, and community leaders (who work and/or reside in Genesee or Orleans county) review each project on the basis of its own merits and against others in the application pool. Awards are based on panel recommendations at the completion of the review

process. Limited funds are available, and priority is given to applications that meet the specific program criteria published within SCR guidelines.

Schedule of upcoming SCR Grant Workshops ALL potential applicants are required to attend a grant workshop. Registration is required at least two days prior to the scheduled workshop.

Sat, 8/27 @ 10am GO ART! 201 E Main Street, Batavia

Sat, 9/3 @ 10am, Virtual (zoom link will be provided upon registration)

Tue, 9/6 @ 6pm, Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St, Leroy

Sat, 9/10 @ 10am, Hoag Library, 134 Main St, Albion

Mon, 9/12 @ 5pm, Hollwedel Memorial Library, 5 Woodrow Drive, Pavilion

Tue, 9/13 @ 6pm, Orleans YMCA, 306 Pearl Street, Medina

Sat, 9/17 @ 10am, Haxton Memorial Library, 3 N Pearl St, Oakfield

Mon, 9/19 @ 6pm, Virtual (zoom link will be provided upon registration)

Tue, 9/20 @ 5pm, Byron-Bergen Public Library, 13 S Lake St

Sat, 9/24 @ 5pm, Yates Community Library, 15 N Main St Lyndonville

For more information on the application process, to register for a workshop, to apply, or nominate a panelist please visit www.goart.org/grants. If you have any questions about the program contact the SCR Program Coordinator, Mary Jo Whitman, at [email protected].