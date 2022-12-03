Local Matters

December 3, 2022 - 4:41pm

Le Roy's Winterfest draws visitors, kids to various activities

posted by Joanne Beck in news, le roy winterfest, notify.

Top Photo: Oisin and Leandro Manamon, each 2, have a visit with Santa Claus during Winterfest Saturday in Le Roy; Rebekah Connors assists Paige, 4, and Braeden, 2, with crafts at The Hope Center; other scenes are of visitors and activities during the annual event in the village, including kids participating in an obstacle course at BeyonDriven. A tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m. Photos by Howard Owens.

