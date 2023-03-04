'Les Mis' to honor former band director this weekend

This weekend's productions of "Les Miserables" School Edition at Batavia High School will be honoring former and beloved Band Director Ken Hay with a memorial photo display. The performances are being dedicated to Mr. Hay, who died Tuesday, for the powerful impact he made on the city school district's music program while band director there from 1982 to 2003.

The shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at BHS, 260 State St., Batavia. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 students/seniors at the door.

Photos submitted from Jason Smith.