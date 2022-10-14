Ready for another outdoor tasting? Eli Fish hosts NY Wet Hop Beer Festival Saturday

While 99 percent of all beers produced depends on freeze-dried and preserved hops, there’s also a type of craft beer made from freshly harvested hops flowers, Adam Burnett says.

That 1 percent happens for about one week a year with a farm-to-brewery operation. And Eli Fish Brewing Company is taking advantage of those special brews this weekend.

“It’s the New York Wet Hop Beer Festival,” said Burnett, a lead organizer and brewmaster from Eli Fish. “Hops are just flowers. And when you pick a flower, it doesn't last very long. So there's only about a one-week window a year when you have the opportunity to pick hops off the vine and use them fresh. And when they’re fresh to pick, and are put right in the brew, you should use them the same day they’re picked; it can be anywhere from the last week of August up to mid-September.”

The first-time wet-hops fest is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Square in downtown Batavia.

“We found that 14 breweries around New York State did that this year,” Burnett said. “We do it every year, and this year I made two different beers to kind of showcase different farms. There were different varietals this year, and it kind of peaked at different times so the window is actually different depending on what type of hops you want to use.”

Burnett made his two brews — pale ales that allow the juicy hops to shine — out of New York-grown chinook and cascade, two popular types of hops, and his Harvest Ale, featuring cascade hops and Michigan copper hops, which is described by beermaverick.com as a “vigorous super-aroma hop with very fragrant floral and tropical fruit aromas and flavors.”

He will have plenty of company from eight wet hops brewers from Western New York and six from New York City. Each booth will have a home-style brew plus a guest brew from another location, he said.

Breweries include 1927 Brewhouse at Santora's, Nine Maidens, Beer Tree, TIL Brewing, Wagner Valley, Swiftwater, Three Heads, Noble Shepherd, Strong Rope Brewery, DaleView, Greenpoint, Endless Life, Threes, KCBC, Port Jeff and Good Nature.

Eli Fish owners and staff are hoping that this inaugural event draws interest and attendance in an effort to make it a yearly and growing festival, Burnett said. Not only is Strong Rope Brewing Company of Brooklyn participating, but it is also hosting the same event on Saturday at its hometown location, he said. So each event will “mirror” one another with similar craft beers and producers for brews from each a local and more distant locale.

Pre-sale tickets are still available for $35, which includes a glass and eight tastings, or people may purchase the glass for $5 and tastings for $5 each on the day of the event. Pre-sale gives you two free tastings, Burnett said.

There will also be specialty foods available for purchase, and the musical stylings of The Eaglez, “a very good” Eagles tribute band from Buffalo, he said.

“We want it to be even just the smallest amount of success. I mean, everyone wants New York to be the (craft beer) place again. But until we respect that we have the ingredients to make beer, it's not going to happen,” he said. “So it takes this kind of stuff to get there.”

Top File Photo of Oktoberfest hosted by Eli Fish at Jackson Square; above, image of The Eaglez logo from its website.