Saturday rich with patriotism, pride, exploration and community support

Bentley Fielding, left, 5 and from Batavia, watches his little sister, Paisley, 2, painting while her mother, Brittany looks on during the Kids Flag Day Craft Saturday at Godfrey's Pond in Bergen. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Families work on their patriotic projects this weekend during the Kids Flag Day Craft at Godfrey's Pond in Bergen. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Genesee County Park member Lewis Tandy, left, goes over the different kinds of bugs to be found in nature with Cassidy, 3, her mother Rebecca Nigro and daughter Indiana, 5, during the Family Outdoor Challenge Saturday at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Genesee County Park Intern Amy McLaughlin, left, goes over the Family Outdoor Challenge information at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia. Photo by Nick Serrata.

At least 100 people participate in the GLOW OUT! parade on Washington Avenue in Batavia. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Spectators watch the GLOW OUT! parade Saturday on Bank Street in Batavia. The parade was followed by a festival in the parking lot at Alva and Bank streets. Photo by Nick Serrata.

At least 200 baskets filled with assorted goodies of gift cards and speciaty items, wait for the bidding during a basket raffle fundraiser Saturday at Warrior House (housed in The Goose) on Route 5, Oakfield. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Visitors line up to purchase tickets for a basket raffle fundraiser Saturday at the newly renovated The Goose, which also hosted an open house at the Route 5, Oakfield site. Fundraiser Coordinator Tina Bak, middle back, works with volunteers during the event. Photo by Nick Serrata.