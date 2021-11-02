Three incumbents re-elected to Batavia City Council

Batavia City Council-at-large incumbents Bob Bialkowski, Jeremy Karas and Eugene Jankowski Jr. celebrate their unofficial win Tuesday night at O'lacy's in Batavia. Photo by Jim Burns

About 15 people sat chatting at Republican headquarters while repeateldy checking their phones and awaiting the final election results Tuesday night. Unofficial results were posted online a few minutes past 10:30 p.m., declaring the three incumbent councilmen-at-large the re-elected winners.

Eugene Jankowski Jr. was on top with 1,143 votes, Jeremy Karas received 1,118 and Bob Bialkowski had 1,032.

Pointing out that they were only unofficial results, Jankowski was cautiously happy.

“I’m really relieved right now. I’m pleased that what we’ve been doing on council has been approved by the people of Batavia,” he said at O’lacy’s, the designated spot for Republicans to gather. “It’s important as a council member to get that feedback. We’re on the right track. I work for everyone from Batavia, no matter what affiliation they are.”

The turnout was “disappointing,” Jankowski said, although incumbent Bob Bialkowski had a different view.

“I’m surprised; I think there was quite a healthy turnout,” he said. “The message is to keep up the hard work. I am very happy, I will be happy to serve another term. It was a lot of hard work and lot of campaigning.”

Having someone new run for the seat gave him pause for reflection, he said.

“It makes you sharpen your pencil a little bit,” he said.

Karas was equally in good spirits.

“I was very pleasantly surprised at the outcome,” Karas said, looking ahead to planning projects without a pandemic. “It’s going to be nice to get back to normal … we have a budget coming up and some other irons in the fire, and the new police station. I can’t wait to get out there and move forward on these things.”

Democrat Erica O’Donnell, a newcomer to the election, received 609 votes. She congratulated Jankowski, Karas and Bialkowski in her comments to the Batavian. She spoke by phone from her home, as the Democrats had no designated meeting place Tuesday night.

“I’m feeling all right,” she said. “I’m proud of the campaign we ran. It’s on to the next one.”

Jankowski said he would like feedback from residents about “various issues” and if they have questions or concerns.

He encourages city residents to call him at 585-343-3337.