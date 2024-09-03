Mr. Wilbur A. Gray

Wilbur A. Gray, age 77, of Batavia, passed away on August 5, 2024 at the Batavia VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 4, 1947 in Batavia, New York to the late Alfred E. Gray, Sr. and Dorothy Andrews Gray.

Wilbur served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated member and past commander of the VFW Post No. 1602 and American Legion in Batavia. Wilbur was also a member of the Moose Club of LeRoy and served as the State Bowling Chairman for the VFW for many years. Wintering for many years in Brooksville, Florida, Wilbur loved his family and was a cherished member of the community.

Wilbur is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dawn Worthington Gray; daughters, Michelle Fenstermaker and Sherry (Jeff) Crane; son, Allen Gray; grandchildren, Jamie (Bryan Calmes) McClurg, Brenna Fenstermaker, Carson and Cade Crane; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Kollin; brothers, his twin, David L. Gray and Herbert (Don McCall) Gray; many nieces and nephews including Earl and Robert Benson whom he raised.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Collin Crane, brother Alfred E. Gray, Jr., and sister Virginia Gray Benson.

His family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Wilbur's medical team at the Batavia VA Medical Center for the excellent care provided to him while he resided there for the past 20 months.

There are no prior calling hours. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 11 am at Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu. Please assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 am.

Wilbur will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

Wilbur will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.