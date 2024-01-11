Vicki Sue (Brownell) Rosemark, age 70, passed away peacefully at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia on January 10, 2024. Vicki was born and raised in Batavia, was a graduate of Batavia High School, and worked for several years at Applied Business Systems after raising her children.

Vicki is survived by her four children: August (Jennifer) Rosemark of San Antonio Texas; Gretchen (Mario) Rosales of Batavia; Tully Rosemark of Elmira; and Casey (Krista) of Elmira. Vicki’s greatest joy were her seven grandchildren: Liam Rosemark, Mario Jr, Emilio, and Valentina Rosales; Brock and Jack Rosemark, and Cailey Rosemark. Vicki is also survived by a brother, Larry (Charlotte) Brownell of LeRoy and two nephews, Ryan and Joshua Finn.

Vicki is predeceased by her mother and father, Ruth and Earl Brownell. She is also predeceased by her beloved sister Sandy, as well as her two nieces, Amy Chimino and Christine Brownell, and a grandchild, Casey Levan Rosales.

There will be no calling hours or services, as Vicki wished. Vicki will be buried at Otter Creek Cemetery in Gaines. If so inclined, memorials can be made in Vicki’s memory to the Rosemark Family Scholarship Fund at Elba Central School, 57 South Main Street, Elba New York 14058. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.

