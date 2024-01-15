 Skip to main content

GV School Boards Association announces 2024 Excellence in Student Service Award recipients

By Kara Richenberg

Press Release:

The Genesee Valley School Boards Association (GVSBA) is pleased to announce the Excellence in Student Services Awards Recipients for 2024. The awards will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at Byron-Bergen Central School. Award recipients are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP for this event to pburk@gvboces.org by Thursday at noon. School staff are also invited to attend this program.

Congratulations To:

  • Alexander Central School Student Leadership Conference
  • Attica Central School Elementary Steam Ahead
  • Avon Central School Peer Mentoring & Buddies Program
  • Batavia City School District Tilly Time – Therapy Dog Program
  • Byron- Bergen Central School Therapy Dog Program
  • Caledonia-Mumford Central School Outdoor Classroom
  • Dansville Central School Entrepreneurship Program
  • Genesee Valley BOCES TIG Program
  • Geneseo Central School Varsity Blue Devil Bowling (With Mt. Morris Central School)
  • Keshequa Central School History Adventure Room
  • LeRoy Central School Community Service Project
  • Letchworth Central School Transportation Department
  • Livonia Central School Choices Program
  • Mt. Morris Central School Varsity Blue Devil Bowling (With Geneseo Central School)
  • Pavilion Central School Child Success Team at D. B. Bunce Elementary
  • Pembroke Central School SHIELD Program
  • Perry Central School Youth Mental Health First Aid
  • Warsaw Central School FFA Program
  • Wayland-Cohocton Central School Middle School Summer Enrichment Program
  • York Central School Middle/High School STEAM Education

