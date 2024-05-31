Statement from Senator Pamela Helming and Senator George Borrello

Press Release:

The Senate Democratic majority adopted a single resolution confirming the appointment of 45 nominees put forward by the Governor. These appointments include various paid and unpaid positions in New York State. While there were some very qualified appointees including Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), Daniel Martuscello, there were many more that needed thorough discussion and scrutiny.

Among the crowd of nominees was an individual appointed to the Commission of Corrections who is married to one of the leaders of the Attica riot, an uprising where 43 people lost their lives, including 11 corrections officers.

Several decision-makers responsible for the harmful mandates implemented during COVID-19 were also approved for important positions. Many of these policies contributed to the loss of life, destroyed businesses, and caused tremendous struggles for our educational system and our youth.

Appointed positions have powerful decision-making authority that impacts every resident and business in New York State. It is wrong to include all the nominees in one measure, including some for highly paid, consequential positions. Each appointment should require a stand-alone vote.

This is another instance of one-party rule circumventing the principles of good government to serve their interests. New Yorkers deserve better than those they’ve entrusted to lead our state.