Three men arrested on drug charges appeared in GC court this morning

The cases of three men arrested on drug charges in Batavia were heard in Genesee County Court this morning.

Jarett Locicero, of West Main Street, Batavia, (inset photo right) has been released on bail under supervision.

Locicero is charged with: criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, a Class D violent felony; and two Class A misdemeanors -- criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th.

He was arrested in May by the Local Drug Enforcement Task Force and is accused of selling fentanyl to a task force agent; and he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal knife, a crack cocaine smoking device and suboxone.

Darius AKA "D" L. Jones (inset photo left) was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty to charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Feb. 22, the 27-year-old resident of Dewey Avenue, Rochester, was reportedly found in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and cash at a residence on Hutchins Street, Batavia.

Jones was arrested by the Local Drug Enforcement Task Force and his bail was set at $50,000 bail, which Judge Charles Zambito continued today.

Marquise Lee, of Hobart Street, Rochester, (bottom right inset photo) is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, a Class B felony; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd.

At his arraignment, his attorney Marty Anderson said his client pleads not guilty.

On March 27, probation officers allegedly found 56 bags of crack cocaine at a house on Liberty Street, Batavia. Lee was one of five individuals arrested as a result of the investigation.

Lee’s $40,000 bail bond was also continued by Judge Zambito.