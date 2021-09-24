Local Matters

September 24, 2021 - 10:49am

Public Meeting Notice: Genesee County Water System Hookup Administrative Review Committee

Notice:

Please note that the Genesee County Water System Hookup Administrative Review Committee will be meeting on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the Large Conference Room of County Building 2, 3837 West Main Street Rd., Batavia, NY 14020 to review a water hookup authorization request in the Town of Bethany. Agenda and meeting materials are available upon request from Erin Pence, Deputy Director of Planning at [email protected] or (585) 815-7901.

