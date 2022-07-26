Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 26, 2022 - 11:39pm

PUBLIC NOTICE: East Pembroke Fire District to hold budget workshop

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices, east pembroke, East Pembroke Fire District.

PUBLIC NOTICE: 

Notice there will be a Bugdet Workshop held at the East Pembroke District Hall, at 7 pm, Tuesday August 2,2022. Workshop will be held at District Building located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia NY 14020. 

Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices. Clerks: Email your notices to [email protected].

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break