Public Notice: Genesee County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board meeting

Legal Notice:

Please note that the Genesee County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board will be meeting on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 9:00 AM in the Large Conference Room of County Building 2, 3837 West Main Street Rd., Batavia, NY 14020 to discuss the review of the Smart Growth Plan and discuss potential options for updates or changes to the plan that protects the County’s vital and valuable agricultural resources.

Agenda and meeting materials are available upon request from Erin Pence, Deputy Director of Planning at [email protected] or (585) 815-7901.