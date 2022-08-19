PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Alexander budget workshop set for Aug. 29

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Town of Alexander Residents There will be a budget workshop on August 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

