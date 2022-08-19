Local Matters

August 19, 2022 - 1:27pm

PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Alexander budget workshop set for Aug. 29

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices, news.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Town of Alexander Residents

There will be a budget workshop on August 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices. Clerks: Email your notices to [email protected]

