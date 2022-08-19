August 19, 2022 - 1:27pm
PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Alexander budget workshop set for Aug. 29
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Town of Alexander Residents
There will be a budget workshop on August 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
