October 15, 2020 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: 32 Porter Avenue is priced to sell! Call Sunny today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Sunny Rathod, real estate, batavia.


This listing is PRICED TO SELL! Welcome home to 32 Porter Ave., Batavia. This home features four bedroom, one bath updates include: Brand-new electric this year, roof 2019, hot water 2017, high efficiency furnace 2017.

Walking distance to all major amenities in Batavia, including local parks in the neighborhood. 32 Porter is ready for you to move in and add your personal touch!

Call Sunny today (585) 813-2445. Click here for more information on this property.

