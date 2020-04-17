Local Matters

April 17, 2020 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Bontrager hosts fitness liquidation auction

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontrager, auction, batavia.

INTERNET LIQUIDATION AUCTION OF FITNESS CENTER EQUIPMENT.
Online only bidding for items used in a fitness center, including cardio & strength training machines & equipment, mats, items used for fitness classes and other items needed for general maintenance of the facility. Bidding ends: Monday, April 27th starting at 7 p.m. Click here to view auction items

