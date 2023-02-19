Sponsored Post: Bontrager is pleased to work with GLOW YMCA on the liquidation of gymnastics equipment! Bid now



Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is pleased to work with GLOW YMCA to assist with liquidating the equipment from its gymnastics program through an online public auction. The auction can be found at bontragerauction.com. There is a live preview of the equipment on Monday, February 20th, from 3 to 5pm at 29 Liberty Street, #4, Batavia, NY 14020 (2nd floor). For more information, call Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service at 585-343-4529 or visit bontragerauction.com.