Sponsored Post: Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service hosts Genesee County tax foreclosure auction. Bid now



Genesee County will sell at Public Online Auction 6 parcels of real estate which have been conveyed to the County by final judgment under tax foreclosure proceedings. This sale is ordered by the Genesee County Legislature and is in accordance with the appropriate provisions of the Real Property Tax Law. Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is pleased to host this internet auction at bontragerauction.com. Potential bidders may call Todd Jantzi at Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service (585-343-4529) with any questions.