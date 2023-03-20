Local Matters

March 20, 2023 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service hosts Genesee County tax foreclosure auction. Bid now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service, genesee county, auction, Tax and Foreclosure.


Genesee County will sell at Public Online Auction 6 parcels of real estate which have been conveyed to the County by final judgment under tax foreclosure proceedings. This sale is ordered by the Genesee County Legislature and is in accordance with the appropriate provisions of the Real Property Tax Law. Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is pleased to host this internet auction at bontragerauction.com. Potential bidders may call Todd Jantzi at Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service (585-343-4529) with any questions. 

 

