May 6, 2021 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Bontrager's Spring Consignment Auction May 3rd - 11th

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontager, Spring Consignment Auction, auction, batavia.


Bontrager's Spring Consignment Auction • Internet Bidding Only • Auction: Monday, May 3 - Tuesday, May 11
Live Preview: Saturday, May 8th: 9-11 a.m.
Location: 9921 Hickox Road., Alexander, NY 14005 (Some items are located in other places, please read descriptions carefully.)

Auction includes equipment, machinery, tractors, vehicles, tools, hardware and more. Successful bidders will pick up their purchases May 13th-15th by appointment. Click here for more information.

Comments

