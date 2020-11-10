Sponsored Post: Comfort Foods from Crossroads House Family now available for order

Crossroads House is honored to present “Comfort Foods”, a cookbook created in honor and memory of Connie Ficarella and featuring recipes from the Ficarella family and the volunteers and staff at Crossroads House. This beautiful keepsake contains over 200 recipes as well as pictures and tributes to a life well lived and loved.

Get one for your home and more as wonderful Christmas gifts. 100% of the proceeds go to comfort care in our community serving your family, friends and neighbors. The cookbook is only $14.00 and can be purchased at Ficarella’s Pizzeria, 21 Liberty St or at Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St in Batavia. Please call ahead for pick up at Crossroads House. You can also order online at either

https://www.ficarellaspizzabatavia.com/ Or https://www.crossroadshouse.com/order-your-cookbook

Local delivery is available from Ficarella’s and anywhere in the US from crossroadshouse.com