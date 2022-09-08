Local Matters

September 8, 2022 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Eli Fish hosts 4th Annual OktoberFest this Saturday

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Eli Fish Brewing Co., Oktoberfest, batavia.


Come out to Eli Fish this Saturday from 5 pm - 10 pm to celebrate our fourth annual Oktoberfest! Slap on your lederhosen and dirndls and come celebrate this year's Oktoberfest with us at Eli Fish Brewery in Batavia, NY! This year we'll be featuring live music by the Frankfurters, traditional Oktoberfest dancers, our very own craft beer, games and more! This is not an event to be missed!

  • $8 Presale tickets
  • $10 at door

 

