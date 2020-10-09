Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 9, 2020 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Fall is here, Reliant Real Estate can help you with your next move

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Homes for Sale.


Click here for more information on229 Vine St. - Batavia.
Click here for more information on: 7575 S. Pearl Road, Oakfield.
Click here for more information on​: 40 N. Lyon St., Batavia.
Click here for more information on​: 16 Ellsworth Ave, Batavia.
Click here to view ALL of Reliant Real Estate's listing.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button